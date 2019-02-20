WATCH: NASCAR’s Kevin Harvick previews Atlanta race weekend

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Atlanta Motor Speedway will host a NASCAR triple header this weekend, starting with the Xfinity Series Rinnai 250 and Gander Outdoors Truck Series Ultimate Tailgating 200 on Saturday and ending with the Monster Energy Cup Series Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 on Sunday.

Kevin Harvick, driver of the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Mustang in the Cup Series, spoke with 41NBC’s Tucker Sargent about what AMS means to him and also explained why fans should tune in or head to the track this weekend.

Visit atlantamotorspeedway.com to get tickets.