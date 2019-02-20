Suspect arrested for multiple beer thefts and battering an officer

The Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies served five warrants to 38-year-old Michael Antoine Cornelius around 1:30 a.m. on February 20, 2019.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies served five warrants to 38-year-old Michael Antoine Cornelius around 1:30 a.m. on February 20, 2019. Deputies arrested Cornelius for stealing multiple cases of beer from several gas stations in east Macon.

Deputies say the following thefts took place between January 19, 2019 and February 6, 2019:

Cornelius entered the Texaco Gas Station at 4476 Ocmulgee East Blvd. Deputies say he stole six cases of Budweiser beer on January 19, 2019 around 05:00 a.m.

Cornelius entered the Circle K Gas Station at 4461 Ocmulgee East Blvd. Deputies say he stole three cases of Budweiser beer on January 27, 2019 around 1:00 a.m.

Cornelius entered the Texaco Gas Station at 4476 Ocmulgee East Blvd. Deputies say he stole ten cases of beer February 3, 2019 around 12:00 a.m

Cornelius entered the Exxon Gas Station at 2639 Emery Highway. Deputies say he stole nine cases of Budweiser beer February 6, 2019 around 4:00 a.m.

Deputies say Cornelius stole a total of $475.22 worth of beer from the four stores during the thefts. Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies identified Cornelius by the video surveillance from the stores.

Deputies say Cornelius was also wanted for Simple Battery on a Peace Officer. On December 19, 2018 around 11:30 p.m., he got into an altercation with Bibb County deputies in the lobby of the Coliseum Hospital E.R. Cornelius bit a deputy on the arm breaking the skin.

Cornelius is held in the Bibb County Jail on a bond of $3,250.00. Deputies say he has four counts of Theft by Taking and one count of Simple Battery on Peace Officer.

If you have information about this, call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.