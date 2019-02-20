Mentor’s Project of Bibb County held 20th college and career day

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The Mentor’s Project of Bibb County held its 20th college and career day.



The following non-profit organizations, colleges, and universities gave students advice about education and careers:

the Community Foundation,

the Peyton Anderson Foundation,

Middle Georgia State University, and

Central Georgia Technical College.



Mentor Project Director June O’Neal says that educational tips received will give students a head start.



“This is a great way for children to gain educational information so they can make good choices and know they can be anything they want to be,” says O’Neal.



The career day took place in the Wells Fargo Building on 484 Mulberry Street.