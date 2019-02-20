MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Kudzu Seafood Company is moving to a bigger location.

After serving gulf coast seafood for four years in downtown Macon, Kudzu Seafood will jump a block down the road.

The new location will be on Poplar Street.

Kudzu owner Lee Clack, says the main reason for the move is the need for more space.

Right now, there are 45 seats in the restaurant on Third Street.

The new building will seat 100 and have space for a full-service bar.

Clack says he’s excited about the new improvements the building will offer along with some updates to their menu.

The opening of the new space will be in the Spring.