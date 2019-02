MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Fire investigators blame a stove for a Tuesday morning fire at the Lake Terrace Place Apartments in Macon.

According to Sergeant Grimsley with the Macon-Bibb County Fire Department, a kitchen fire started around 3 a.m. in one of the apartment complex’s units. The fire then spread to another unit.

Sergeant Grimsley says the fire started on a stove. No one was hurt.