More rain and warmer temps on the way

Wednesday:



After a cold, rainy day today we will see an increase in temperatures as a warm front lifts into the area. This will continue our rain chances through the day, but will allow our highs to make it back into the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.



Thursday:



By Thursday, the cold front will move closer to the Middle Georgia area, before transitioning into a stationary boundary. This will continue the rain threat through the end of the week, but increase both temps and humidity into the weekend.

Next 7 Days:

Through the end of the week we will see continued cloud cover and warmth. By Saturday we will see some sunshine, but the chance of rain remains. Sunday will see a cold front move through the area, bringing a small cool down and the potential for heavy rain. We will dry out some on Monday, but rain returns on Tuesday.