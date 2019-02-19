Willie Winters' 2016 murder conviction was unanimously affirmed by the Supreme Court of Georgia.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – According to a news release from Houston District Attorney George Hartwig, Willie Winters’ 2016 murder conviction was unanimously affirmed by the Supreme Court of Georgia.

The Houston DA says that Winters was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole. In 1987, life without parole was not an option in Georgia when this crime took place.

According to a Supreme Court of Georgia case file, the conviction stands for Winters’ Felony Murder for the January 1987 shooting death of Stephen Jones in Warner Robins. Jones was stationed at Robins AFB at the time of his death.

The Supreme Court of Georgia case file says that a Houston grand jury indicted Winters in June 2014. Houston Superior Court tried Winters and found him guilty in July 2016.