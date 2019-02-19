MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Dominique Johnson pastors Kingdom Life Church. The church started 7 years ago good five or six people but has grown to a hundred people.

“We do the major things that the Bible call for us to do like feed the hungry and clothe the naked,” Pastor Johnson says.

- Advertisement -

He also runs a nonprofit called the Urban CEO as well as the Urban Leadership Academy. The academy takes social entrepreneurs through a 7-month training course that teaches branding and incorporation.

“The goal of the urban CEO is to empower and equip the community for success. We want to train leaders, change the culture, and impact society,” Pastor Johnson says.

Pastor Johnson also helps with the Crystal Lake Apartments’ situation.

Pastor Johnson calls it a coalition of with city commissioners. He says they sponsor 23 rooms for displaced families.

Pastor Johnson also plans to a credit union in east Macon.

For more information

To find out more information about Kingdom Life Ministries, visit akingdomlife.org. You can also call 478-254-7774.