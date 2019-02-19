Hundreds of code violations written at Crystal Lake Apartments

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) - It's been 12 days since some residents from Crystal Lake Apartments were evicted. Macon-Bibb County Commissioner Virgil Watkins says code enforcement went to the complex again Tuesday. This time to inspect the other units.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – It’s been 12 days since some residents from Crystal Lake Apartments were evicted.

Macon-Bibb County Commissioner Virgil Watkins says code enforcement went to the complex again Tuesday. This time to inspect the other units.

- Advertisement -

He says hundreds of code violations have been written from smoke detectors out of date, to mold and electrical issues. Watkins says some of the units are beyond repair.

“The management and the owners did a lot of patch work over the years, fixing small problems as they occur and never getting to the root of the problem, and now they have very serious issues that have snowballed into something that’s almost uncontrollable for them,” Watkins said.

Each unit is an individual code violation and subject to a fine. The management and complex has 30 days to fix the violations.

Related Article: Residents evicted from Crystal Lake Apartment Complex

Watkins says the community is still helping pay for hotel rooms for the displaced families. The city and local leaders are working on finding permanent housing for them.