Daybreak Interview – Atlanta Motor Speedway’s NASCAR Weekend

MACON, Ga – NASCAR drivers are revving their engines once again. The country’s biggest stock car racing series kicked off it’s 2019 season with the Daytona 500 this past Sunday.

This weekend, the biggest stars in motorsports will be visiting a little bit closer to home, Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton.

- Advertisement -

Atlanta Motor Speedway Executive Vice President and General Manager, Brandon Hutchison, visited Daybreak to talk about the speedway’s NASCAR weekend, including Sunday’s Folds of Honor QuickTrip 500.

If you’re interested in buying tickets to the Cup Series race or any of the other events happening at the speedway over the weekend, you can visit https://www.atlantamotorspeedway.com/nascar/buy-tickets/

Click on the video for the full interview.