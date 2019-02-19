2 dead after crash on Interstate 16 in Bleckley County

BLECKLEY COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two people are dead after a traffic accident on Interstate 16 Tuesday night.
It happened near mile post 34 in Bleckley County.
- Advertisement -
Cpl. Chad Harrison with Georgia State Patrol tells 41NBC an ambulance was broken down on the shoulder. The driver of the ambulance called a friend for help, and after repairs were made, both vehicles–the ambulance and a Toyota Prius–attempted to merge back onto the interstate.
A tractor-trailer traveling in the same direction rear-ended the Prius, causing it to collide with the ambulance.
The Prius caught fire, killing the two people inside.
Harrison says they’re working to notify their families, and the investigation is ongoing.