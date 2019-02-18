HAWKINSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The Eastman GBI office is helping Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office investigate a shooting that happened on Friday, February 15th.

According to a GBI news release, the shooting occurred around at 6:18 pm outside of Henry Way Apartments.

Investigators identified the shooter as 28-year-old Terry Harris Jr. of Hawkinsville.

Investigators say Harris shot 28-year-old Shundrecus Jackson of Hawkinsville. Jackson died from the injuries.

Harris is cooperating with the investigators. No charges have been filed at this time.

Investigators say there was a verbal exchange between Harris and another person. Afterward, Jackson produced a firearm. Then Harris shot Jackson.

The GBI needs the public’s help locating witnesses to the shooting.

If you have information regarding the shooting, call the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office at 478-783-1521 or the GBI Eastman office at At 478-374-6988.