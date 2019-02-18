National “Drink Wine” Day and misconceptions with wine

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A glass of wine may keep the doctor away. Furthermore, there are several misconceptions about wine drinking according to the “Rehab 4 Alcoholism” website.

Nutrition Specialist Alli Kerr says there are several tips wine consumers should know before the next glass. It’s important to know about the risk factors of drinking wine and alcoholic beverages.

“It may have some benefits, but its really about looking at each person and looking at the risk versus the award. To know how much you are able to drink what is appropriate for you,” Kerr says.

Considering that many people will be participating in “National Wine Drinking” day, Kerr recommends that women should not drink no more than one glass of wine per day.

Kerr says if you go over that amount, you should still be aware of the wine and alcohol consumption effects.

“Wine and alcohol do affect people differently. So for some people, they may be able to have a less and it can have a strong effect. For others, alcohol or wine doesn’t have as much effect on them. That’s why it’s important to know the effects and how it affects you personally as far as what’s the right amount for you,” says Kerr.

