Middle Georgia teacher job fair looks to hire 200 teachers

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Middle Georgia teaching agency wants to hire 200 teachers.

The Regional Educational Service Agency holds a teacher job fair at Westside High School on February 23rd. The event at 10 a.m.

The agency needs teachers for:

Bibb,

Crawford,

Houston,

Jasper,

Jones,

Monroe,

Peach, and

Twiggs counties.

In 2017, the US Department of Education predicted a nationwide teacher shortage. Now in 2019, the demand comes to Middle Georgia.

Leadership Developmental Specialist Dan Ray says that they want:

current teachers,

recent college graduates, and

those who want to change careers.

Schools want to fill K-12 teaching positions for the 2019/2020 school year.

“There’s a lot of really nice pieces that, to me, are very attractive for folks that are looking to relocate or have their first-time job in teaching here in the Middle Georgia area,” Ray says.

Furthermore, principals also look to hire counselors, media specialists, and assistant principals.

For more information on this event and upcoming events, visit www.mgresa.org.