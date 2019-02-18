Macon man charged for drug trafficking with home drug lab

A Macon man is facing drug trafficking charges after a postal inspector found a chemical substance being shipped to his home.

According to a news release, 41-year-old Tavern Downing Senior is charged with Trafficking Schedule One Controlled Substance and Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon. He is now in the Bibb County Jail without bond.

On the afternoon of February 15, investigators with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and Department of Homeland Security searched Downing’s home on Andy Drive. Investigators reported finding a crude chemical lab set up in attempts to make Ecstasy.

A lab team removed the chemicals from the home.