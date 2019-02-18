Medical Monday: Keeping Your Medication Safe, Disposing of it Properly

MACON, Ga – According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 82 percent of American adults take at least one medication and 29 percent take five or more.

Pharmacist Dr. Sarah Haddock, with Coliseum Medical Centers, visited Daybreak to talk about keeping your medication safe from children and how to dispose of it properly.

Coliseum Medical Centers in Macon is hosting a Medication Take Back Day Saturday March 16th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Coliseum Northside Hospital in Macon is a Medication Take Back Day Saturday April 13th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Click on the video to see the full interview.