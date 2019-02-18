Bibb County Sheriff’s Investigators looking into jail inmate’s death

MACON, Ga – Bibb County Sheriff’s Investigators are trying to figure out how a Bibb County Jail inmate died over the weekend.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, corrections deputies found 40 year old William Homan unresponsive in his cell around 6 Saturday morning. The Sheriff’s Office reports that measures were taken to to try and save Homan’s life, but they were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead by the Bibb County Coroner.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, Homan’s cell conditions indicate that he may have hung himself.

An autopsy will be performed on Homan. His death is being investigated by internal affairs investigators from the Bibb Sheriff’s Office of Professional Standards. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, Homan was being held in the Bibb County Jail for a Misdemeanor Probation Violation charge.