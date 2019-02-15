Southern Fried Chicks graces the Grand Opera House in Macon

The "Southern Fried Chicks Cage-Free" comedy tour takes place February 15, 2019 at 7 p.m. at the Grand Opera House.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – If you’re ready for a good chuckle, check out the “Southern Fried Chicks Cage-Free” comedy tour on February 15, 2019 at 7 p.m. at the Grand Opera House.

Etta May says that she’s the Walmart brand of the tour.

“It’s a 90-minute show. And it’s a little mini vacation for your mind,” May said.

The tour features three headlining southern women. Those are Etta Mae, Sonia White, and Karen Mills.

Etta May says that the audience should expect to feel good about themselves. “You’re going to walk out feeling like I’m not perfect, but at least I’m not Etta May,” she says.

