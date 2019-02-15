Rep. Scott explains ‘no’ vote for Homeland Security, funding bill

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The bill Congress passed to avoid another government shutdown included funding for the Department of Homeland Security, including some money for border security. It did not include the help Representative Austin Scott wanted for Georgia communities working to recover from Hurricane Michael, according to Rep. Scott’s office.

Rep. Scott said he was “disappointed and frustrated” that the federal money he expected to help with recovery was not included in the final bill. He voted ‘no’ on the bill’s passage; a majority of the House approved the bill, and President Trump is expected to approve it.

“When this spending package was released without disaster assistance, I was disappointed and frustrated that the assurances we have heard for months that relief would be included in spending measures to reopen the government were empty promises,” said Rep. Scott, a senior member of the House Agriculture Committee. “For this reason, along with the glaring absence of adequate funds to protect Americans and curb illegal activity by building a physical barrier along our southern border, I could not vote for this spending measure.”