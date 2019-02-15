Rain chances increasing during the weekend

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Rain chances are going to be on the increase over the next several days as an extremely wet weather pattern settles into Middle Georgia over the next seven to ten days.

TODAY.

The area of high pressure that has kept us dry over the past couple of days has moved to the south, and with that we will see a wet weather pattern begin to set up for Middle Georgia. This afternoon we will be dealing with a partly cloudy sky and temperatures in the mid-60’s. A light isolated shower cannot be ruled out this afternoon and evening, but coverage will be limited as rain chances are running at just about 20%. Clouds will continue to build in overnight tonight and that will keep overnight temperatures nearly 20° warmer than normal.

WEEKEND.

Saturday morning will begin with scattered showers, but as an area of low pressure moves further away we will dry out during the afternoon and evening hours. A mostly cloudy and wet start to the day will turn partly cloudy in the afternoon hours. Temperatures will once again be on the warm side as we see the lower 70’s for afternoon high temperatures. On Sunday rain chances jump up again to 60% as widespread showers are expected across our area.

NEXT WORK WEEK.

The rain is not going anywhere anytime soon. The weather pattern that is setting up across our area is going to dump rounds of rain, sometimes heavy, over the next week. Right now it is looking like most areas in Middle Georgia will receive 2-4″ of rain, but isolated areas could see up to 5″ of rainfall between now and next Friday. Get the rain gear ready, because you are definitely going to need it over the next several days!

