National Prayer Breakfast held in Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) – Community members and military personnel gathered this morning at the Century of Flight Hangar in the Museum of Aviation to pray for the region, state, and country at the National Prayer Breakfast.

Chaplain Rolf Holquist states that the goal of the breakfast is to “continue to strengthen our alliances, pray for our nation, and continue to do great things for God and country”.

The breakfast included prayer for the nation, leaders, soldiers, and a special address from the Chief of Chaplains, Major General Shaick.

As Chief of Chaplains, he acts as senior pastor for more than 664,000 active-duty, guard, reserve, and civilian forces serving in the United States and overseas.

Those who attended the breakfast left with full hearts as well as full stomachs.

The National Prayer Breakfast was started by President Eisenhower to remind the nation of our diverse religious traditions and bring people together to pray for the nation.