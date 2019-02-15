Mayor Reichert talks about crime and blight in State of Community

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon Mayor Robert Reichert says blight and crime are big concerns.

Reichert addressed more than 500 people during the State of the Community luncheon. He says, “a community isn’t loved because it’s great, a community becomes great because it’s loved.”

Macon-Bibb County has a growing and vibrant downtown.

It’s experiencing jobs growth. Macon is also the hub of a $600-million transportation project.

Reichert says that to reduce crime, the county needs to be pro-active.

“By providing opportunities for jobs and employment, technical schools and training so you can earn a living wage without having to peddle drugs on the street,” Reichert said.

He says major blight removal projects will help too.

“Not just a house here, and a house there. That’s important and we ought to have some money for that, but if we focus on the whole neighborhood and the whole area – especially one where a lot of activity is already going on,” Reichert said.

Reichert also says the county needs more code enforcement personnel. Yet the county can’t hire anyone due to budget issues.

The mayor says he hopes to hire a few more code enforcement personnel soon.

“That does something about blight. That does something about substandard conditions people have to live in, so I hope we can hire more code enforcement personnel,” Reichert said.

The Greater-Macon Chamber of Commerce and Mayor Reichert say they’re excited about the Ocmulgee National Monument. Ocmulgee is closer to becoming a national park.

The Macon Matters legislative event takes place on April 16th. Governor Brian Kemp makes his first appearance in Middle Georgia since becoming governor.