“His, Hers, and the Truth” gets Valentine’s Day love from Dublin

Dublin local showed up to support the premiere of Burkes Brother’s film His, Hers, and the Truth.

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bow-ties, sequins, and celebrities. Dublin locals showed up to support the premiere of Burkes Brothers’ film His, Hers, and the Truth.

The romantic comedy premiered at the Dublin Theatre on Valentine’s Day evening. The Burkes Brothers’ family and friends attended the event along with the rest of the community.

- Advertisement -

The crowd was the first to see the film. Victor and Vanzil Burke say that “the film was made out of love.”

Cast members walked the red carpet and took photos.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Burke Brothers mother Genola Burke praised her sons for their accomplishments and advised those with kids too always believe in their dreams.

Related Article: Burke Brothers hope to inspire youth with filming of new show in Macon

The cast members visited high schools while in Dublin. Actors Ashley Williams & Dawn Halfenny talked about the visits and inspiring the youth.

“Acting is a journey. A progression. Always remember why you started the journey. Especially in an industry that has so much rejection,” says Williams.

Victor and Vanzil Burke talked about the experience of bringing the film to their hometown.

“I have no words. Today has been nothing short of a dream come true. It’s good to be home and share this experience with my home,” says Vanzil Burke.

The producers admitted that the film was several years in the making and at one point it looked like it wasn’t going to be made.

Actor Brad James who plays Alan in the movie says that films give people a break from whatever turmoil they’re going through.

Dorien Wilson says he enjoys inspiring young actors.

“We all start from somewhere. Everyone thinks we instantly have fame. I played tree stumps, forest creatures, I was a winged-monkey in the “Wizard of Oz.” Young people have to get the training first,” Wilson says.

Later, the crowd moved into the Dublin Theatre. Cast members were introduced individually with Jay-Z and Beyonce’s “Hollywood” song in the background.

Before debuting the film, Victor Burke and Vanzil Burke presented awards and thanked those who donated to the film production.

The Burke Brothers held a Q&A after the film. “His, Hers and the Truth” is rated-R.