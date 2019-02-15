Crystal Lake Apartments receiving legal help from NAACP

Macon-Bibb County's NAACP helps the tenants fight for their rights, which they say are being violated

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Former residents at Crystal Lake Apartments begin to look for other homes.

Meanwhile, Macon-Bibb County’s NAACP helps the tenants fight for their rights, which they say are being violated. They held a press conference Friday morning outside the mid and high-rise buildings.

A Crystal Lake Apartments resident showed 41 News their apartment’s conditions. There’s a broken front door lock. The resident says people break in at night and sleep there. They say they can tell by food wrappers on the floors.

For the past 33-years, Mary Hampton called Crystal Lake home. It’s moving day for her.

“It hurt me knowing that I made this my home. I wanted to die here,” Hampton says.

Now displaced and evicted, she’s forced to move and to pay extra money.

“Ain’t nobody give me a dime,” Hampton said.

Macon-Bibb NAACP says that the tenant’s had their human and civil rights violated. President Gwennette Westbrooks says they’re helping residents take legal action.

“The question is, how do violations like this go unnoticed and nothing is done about it to the point people are to be evacuated from their homes because of safety issues?” Westbrooks asked.

Some residents are getting their rent pro-rated.

“If these people have defaulted on their lease, then they would have had to be responsible for paying out their leasing terms. Ultimately the owner needs to be responsible for paying these people out of their lease,” Westbrooks said.

Crystal Lake Apartments declined to comment. Crown Bay Management, owners of Crystal Lake have not responded to emails and calls.

Gwennette says that the NAACP is paying for U-Hauls for those displaced residents.

She says those affected by the displacement can start an investigation against the complex.

If you are impacted by this displacement, call Georgia Department of Laws Consumer Protection Division at (404)651-8600 or 1-800-869-1123