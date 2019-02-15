Animal welfare shelter at capacity after 25 dogs seized for dog fighting

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The Macon-Bibb County Animal Welfare says it needs the public’s help.

Deputies seized 25 dogs in a recent dog fighting charge to Joseph Grayer of Macon.

Deputies say when they performed an animal welfare check at the home of Grayer. They found dogs with scars covering their bodies and faces.

Deputies say animal control took the dogs to find safe shelter.

Animal Welfare Needs Your Help

Animal shelter manager Tracey Belew says the shelter is at full capacity. They are unable to take any more animals until the public adopts at least 30 dogs.

The shelter also needs towels, blankets, and any other supplies. Belew hopes people are willing to donate.

If you want to adopt an animal, visit Macon-Bibb County Animal Welfare at 4214 Fulton Mill Road in Macon.