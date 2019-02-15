Daybreak Interview – Walk Against Domestic Violence

MACON, Ga – According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, Georgia ranks 9th in the nation for the rate at which women are killed by men.

Baldwin County High School is honoring victims of domestic violence as well as bringing awareness to this issue and teen dating violence by hosting a Walk Against Domestic Violence.

Shania Duncan, a Baldwin County High School student who’s organizing the walk and Skye Gess, Baldwin County’s State Court Solicitor General, visited Daybreak to talk about the event.

The Walk Against Domestic Violence is Wednesday February 20th at 6 p.m at Baldwin County High School’s football field.

