Warm, rainy weather on the way for the weekend

Friday:



Clouds are staying in the forecast for much of Friday and into the week. Temperatures will be climbing into the upper 60’s through the day Friday with a southerly wind that will usher in more moisture (get ready for this to be a trend through next week). We will see our rain chances increasing by Friday evening and into Saturday morning.

Weekend:



Through the weekend we will see a warm up into the 70’s as more moisture moves in. Rain chances will increase, especially by Sunday, but we are not expecting much in the way of heavy rain until we get into next week. We will see the possibility of a few thunderstorms next week as well.

Heavy Rain:



The forecast, as of now, brings very heavy rain to the mountains of North Georgia and northern portions of Alabama. Rain totals of 6-8″ will be possible in those areas, meanwhile in Middle Georgia, we will see some pockets of heavy rain, but right now our max rain totals will be around 2-3″ over the next 7 days.