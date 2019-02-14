MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– Houston County Schools received 50 tactical handheld metal detectors donations from the “It Takes A Village” foundation.

The equipment values $10,000.

- Advertisement -

Foundation Founder Dr. Vernard Hodges says he wanted to give back to Houston County schools.

“I really was thinking about what are some creative ways I can give back that can help Houston County schools. What can I do to help my village? Everybody’s doing the book bags. Everybody’s doing these different things. I didn’t know what would be the best solution, but maybe I could get some metal detectors. So I reached out to the school system with my idea and we proceeded to move forward with it,” says Hodges.

Each high school will receive two metal detectors. Each middle and elementary school will receive one detector.

The metal detectors will be used for additional safety measures if necessary.