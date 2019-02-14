Update: Warner Robins police make two arrests in Gawin Drive shooting

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Warner Robins police make two arrests in connection with Wednesday’s Gawin Drive shooting.

Warner Robin’s police arrested 17-year-old Jaheim Saquon Morris and 22-year-old Isaiah Mbwate Chitila. Both were charged with Aggravated Assault.

Police say additional charges are possible.

On February 13, 2019, Warner Robins police officers responded to a shots fired call on the 600 block of Gawin Drive. The incident happened around 2:30 PM.

When officers arrived, they found several shots fired in the area. A bullet grazed a 24-year-old male. He was taken to the hospital.

This incident is under investigation. Anyone with information should call Detective Dokes at 478-302-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.