Bibb Sheriff’s deputies arrest a man who stole car out of Florida

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies arrest a man wanted for stealing a car out of Florida.

The incident happened while deputies patrolled the 4900 block of Romeiser Drive on February 12, 2019 around 3 p.m.

Deputies say they saw 25-year-old Terrance Lashawn Wimberly of Gainesville, Florida driving a stolen Mitsubishi Lancer with Florida tags.

The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office in Florida reported the car as stolen.

While detaining Wimberly and searching the car, deputies say they found stolen items from an “entering auto” case out of Warner Robins.

Wimberly is charged with two counts of Felony Theft by Receiving Stolen Property. He was taken to the Bibb County Jail. Wimberly is held on a $2,840 bond.

