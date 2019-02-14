Sunny Valentine’s Day ahead

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – If you have outdoor plans on Valentine’s Day then you are good to go because we are going to be rain-free until late tomorrow night!

TODAY.

An area of high pressure continues to build in from the west and make its way closer to Middle Georgia. By this afternoon the center of the high pressure system will begin moving to the south, and with that we will see a southerly wind coming into Middle Georgia. This will lead to an increase in cloud cover, mainly high clouds, as we head into the afternoon and early evening hours. Temperatures this afternoon are going to top out in the upper 60’s in our area which is above average for this time of year. We are not going to be dealing with any rain today, so if you have plans to head out this evening to celebrate Valentine’s Day you will not need the rain gear, but I would suggest bringing a light coat as temperatures will be falling into the upper 30’s and low 40’s under a partly cloudy sky.

TOMORROW.

Clouds will continue to move into our area tomorrow afternoon, but the rain chances are going to hold off until late tomorrow night. We will be dealing with a partly cloudy sky as temperatures soar to near 70° in the afternoon. Rain chances are running at about 10% late tomorrow night, but a light isolated shower cannot be ruled out.

WEEKEND & BEYOND.

An extremely wet weather pattern is setting up for Middle Georgia over the next week. Waves of weather disturbances will dump inches of rain across our area through the middle of next week. At this time, three to four inches of rain is very likely to fall in the next seven days.

