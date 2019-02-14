Loaves and Fishes Ministry holds first Valentine’s Day cookout

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Loaves and Fishes Ministry holds their first Valentine’s Day cookout for their clients.

The food line went down the ally of the building side.

The ministry showed their appreciation by feeding everyone who showed up.

Last Halloween, the Loaves and Fishes Ministry held a cookout similar to this one. The ministry expects to continue this tradition for future holidays.

Loaves and Fishes Ministry is located on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. They provide food and clothing along with services that assist individuals and families who transition from “learned helplessness to learned resourcefulness.”