Georgia business owner admits to trying to bribe IRS agent

ATLANTA (AP) – A Georgia business owner has pleaded guilty to attempting to bribe an IRS agent to reduce his tax burden

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports Magdaleno Garcia Alonso offered cash to an IRS agent who audited his tax returns in 2015 and 2016 if she reduced the amount of money he owed to the government.

- Advertisement -

In 2018, the agent met with and recorded the Acworth Georgia Concrete, Inc. owner saying he’d put up $30,000 in cash if the IRS would reduce the amount of back taxes owed from $345,000 to $100,000.

Alonso gave the agent $20,000 in cash up front. He later showed up to give the agent more money and was arrested.

Alonso said he’s a Mexican citizen and agreed to be removed from the country once he completes his prison sentence.