Bibb Superintendent, Curtis Jones, named National Superintendent of the Year

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) -Bibb County School District Superintendent, Dr. Curtis Jones, has been named National Superintendent of the Year by the AASA, The School Superintendents Association, at their 2019 National Conference on Education in Los Angeles, CA.

A check was presented to Dr. Jones that will be given to either a student at the school from which he graduated, or at a school in his district. He was also presented with a blue blazer, traditionally given to the winner.

In 2018 He was named Superintendent of the Year for the state of Georgia.