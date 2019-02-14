Daybreak Interview – FVSU Students Black History Month Performances

MACON, Ga – February is Black History Month, a time where we reflect on the important contributions and achievements of African Americans throughout our nation’s history.

In honor of it, Fort Valley State University’s theatre department will be performing various plays written by black playwrights.

Dr. Myesha Akbar, an Associate Professor at Fort Valley State University, visited Daybreak to talk about the event.

The students will be performing at the Douglas Theater at 355 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd in Macon on February 21st at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students.

Click on the video for the full interview.