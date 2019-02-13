MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Visit Macon is looking for artists to compete in an art guitar competition.

Artists have until March 1st to submit ideas. Visit Macon will display the guitars in their window. People will vote on the guitars in May.

There will also be an online auction for the guitars. Proceeds will go towards the Main Street Christmas Light Show Extravaganza.

Visit Macon Director of Tourism Steven Fulbright says, “It brings in people from all over Central Georgia. Walking downtown this past winter you saw people from all over the state of Georgia. It was really nice to see that. It brings families together. It’s just a wonderful way to promote our community.”

First, second, and third place guitar art winners will win cash prizes.

Visit Macon also wants artists to submit mural ideas for the brick wall in the parking lot. The deadline to submit is March 1st.