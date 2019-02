MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)- When it comes to caring for senior citizens, first responders play a major role.

The Cottages on Wesleyan in Macon honored sheriffs deputies, firefighters, and EMS personnel on Wednesday.

During the “Valentines Celebration”, first responders enjoyed lunch with the residents.

Cottages on Wesleyan Executive Joy Johnson says that this allows the staff to appreciate the senior residents. It also allows the residents to appreciate the first responders.