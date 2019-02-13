Sunshine and cooler air returns

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – You’re going to want to enjoy the abundance of sunshine over the next couple of days because rain returns Friday evening and hangs around through the middle of next week.

TODAY.

- Advertisement -

Yesterday afternoon as the cold front moved through Middle Georgia it brought with it a line of strong and severe storms. The main threat we dealt with yesterday was gusty winds. The Middle Georgia Regional Airport recorded a peak wind gust of 55 mph as the line moved through. Behind the front we are dealing with cooler weather and that will continue into the afternoon. After not seeing much sunshine over the past couple of days, the sun returns today as afternoon high temperatures will be in the upper 50’s and low 60’s across Middle Georgia. Overnight tonight we will be dealing with a mostly clear sky and that along with a northwest wind we will see temperatures fall into the low 30’s.

Valentine’s Day.

If you have outdoor dinner plans for your Valentine’s Day then you could not have asked for a better day! Tomorrow afternoon we will see a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures rising into the mid-to-upper 60’s. Tomorrow night we will continue to see clouds, but overall it is going to be a rain-free night as temperatures fall into the low 40’s.

WEEKEND.

Rain returns to Middle Georgia on Friday evening and hangs around for a while. Models are in agreement that rain chances increase as we head throughout the weekend and into the next work week. It is going to be a wet next seven to ten days as waves of weather disturbances move in and out of Middle Georgia.

Meteorologist Dalton Mullinax on Facebook (Dalton Mullinax 41NBC) and Twitter (@MullinaxWX) for weather updates throughout the day. You can also watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (5-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m.).