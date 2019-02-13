Sunny, warm Valentine’s Day on the way

Valentine’s Day:



Tomorrow will be a beautiful day across Middle Georgia. High pressure hangs around through the start of the day keeping clear skies in the area. By the late afternoon, we will warm into the mid 60’s, but expect clouds to increase through the day.

Friday:



A cold front will approach the region as we head into the end of the week, bringing increased cloud cover and a few chances for showers during the late afternoon on Friday. The real change will be the continuing warming trend across the area that will continue into the weekend. Overnight Friday, our rain chances start to increase and hang around through the weekend.

- Advertisement -

Weekend:



Rain becomes a main trend across Middle Georgia through the weekend and into next week. Warm air hangs around through the weekend, before a cold front pushes through by Monday cooling us down into the 60’s and 50’s.