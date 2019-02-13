WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Warner Robins Police officers responded to a shots fired call on the 600 block of Gawin Drive.

According to a Warner Robins Police news release, the incident happened around 2:30 PM on February 13, 2019.

When officers arrived, they found several shots fired in the area. One bullet grazed a 24-year-old male. He was taken to the hospital.

This incident is under investigation. Anyone with information should call Detective Dokes at 478-302-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.