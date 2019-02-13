Romantic comedy to premiere in Dublin for Valentine’s Day

The film "His, Hers and the Truth" will have a special red carpet premiere in downtown Dublin on Valentine's Day, Thursday Feb. 14th.

DUBLIN, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – This Valentine’s Day, what better way to celebrate love than with a romantic comedy movie with a Middle Georgia connection.

The film “His, Hers and the Truth” will have a special red carpet premiere in downtown Dublin on Valentine’s Day, Thursday Feb. 14th. The event is taking place at the Dublin Theatre at 7:00pm.

The executive producers of the film, Vanzil and Victor Burke are from Macon, Georgia. They stopped by 41NBC, along with actors Dorien Wilson, Edsel Love Patterson and Dawn Halfkenny, to share details about the movie.