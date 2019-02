MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)- Someone in Macon is $369,000 richer.

The Georgia Lottery says someone purchased a winning Fantasy 5 ticket in Macon on Friday at the Quik Trip on Hawkinsville Road.

If you have the ticket, the winning numbers were 9-23-25-28-38.

The winner has 180 days to claim the prize.