GHSA set to host Womens Wrestling Tournament this year

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – For the first time, high school girl wrestlers compete in their own single wrestling state championship for the Georgia High School Association (GHSA).

More than 140 girls are set to compete.

GHSA Director Don Corr says 98 individual boys titles and seven team state championships will be awarded. Ten individual state championships will be awarded for the girls this week.

“The girls wrestling is really growing, outside of the high school association, and in some high school association throughout the country,” says Corr.

State wrestler qualifier Amani Jones has been wrestling since the age 11 and she is ready to compete.

“When I was five years old my dad went to go sign my brother up and I was like I want to wrestle too. So then I decided to start wrestling and when I wrestle, the main thing I use is technique because I just been wrestling a lot longer than some people,” says Jones.

Corr also states that this is a special time for a new beginning for women’s wrestling. He says it gives women more opportunities to compete.

“We think this place will be packed especially when we get to the championship day with the girls having their own mat here,” says Corr.

The women wrestlers will have a competition at each sectional tournament to assist with the seeding for the GHSA state tournament.