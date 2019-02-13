Fort Valley Police need your help regarding a shooting

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Fort Valley Police Department responded to a call on the 1100 block of Edwards Street in Fort Valley, Georgia.

Fort Valley police say 31-year-old Jarvis Everett was shot in the leg. Everett was taken to Macon Medical Center-Navicent Health. He is in stable condition.

Police say Everett gave a statement about the shooting, but the crime scene conflicts with his statement.

Fort Valley Police Captain Jerrell Smith said, “Detectives from the Fort Valley Police Department are being assisted by the Peach County Sheriff’s Office, and the Peach County Drug Enforcement Unit. The investigation is ongoing at this time.”

Anyone with information can call the Fort Valley police at 478-825-3383.