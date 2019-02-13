Coliseum Medical Center features a seminar and a healthy cooking class

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The Coliseum Medical Center hosts a free “Living Healthy” seminar and a cooking class for American Heart Month.

A healthy lifestyle and diet are key for a quality of life.

- Advertisement -

Electrophysiologist Dr. Jonathan Hoffman says that the way we eat affects our heart health. Little changes can have a big impact.

“We’re going to learn a little bit more about preparing healthy meals that will help us to maintain a healthy weight and avoid some of the complications that could lead to heart diseases such as high blood pressure, diabetes, and elevated cholesterol levels,” says Hoffman.

Guests will celebrate this Valentine’s Day with new ideas for a heart-healthy lifestyle!