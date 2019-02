Closing the Gap is hosting a Teen Summit on Saturday, Feb. 16th from 2:00pm to 6:00pm.

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – This Black History Month, the non-profit organization Closing the Gap is hosting several community events.

This weekend Closing the Gap is hosting a Teen Summit on Saturday, Feb. 16th from 2:00pm to 6:00pm.

- Advertisement -

The organization is also have its first-ever Black History parade in Warner Robins on Saturday, Feb 23rd.

For more information on Closing the Gap, click here.