MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A new East Macon church now holds services after having its opening date pushed back due vandalism.

Bread of Life Ministries Pastor Alfonso Austin says five break-ins happened between November and December.

The church filed incident reports with the Macon-Bibb Sheriff’s Office. According to the reports, someone broke into the church and cut copper pipes from the ceiling.

The pastor says the vandal took the pipes from the fellowship hall and the conference room.

“We were finding motivation by putting out welcome flags and we couldn’t really finish our sign because the money we would put towards the opening, now we’re putting the money towards repairing,” Austin said.

Austin says the church is responsible for the repairs since pipes weren’t left on the scene. However, insurance will cover the damages.

Austin says they’re hoping to fix everything by March.