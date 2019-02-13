Visiting Angels’ caregivers spread love to senior citizens

BYRON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A group of local “angels” plans to play cupid for some senior citizens.

“Blossoms of Love” is a program in which Visiting Angels caregivers go door-to-door gifting seniors.

Visiting Angels is the nations largest in-home senior care provider. They plan to surprise Middle Georgia seniors with flowers and a furry visitor named Waffle.

Waffle was trained to visit senior care facilities and to provide joy.

Visiting Angels Community Relations Manager Amber Gross says that bringing flowers and allowing seniors to interact with Waffle is a way to “show that extra love” to the elderly.

Research by Rutgers University showed that flowers can change a person’s mood. The study also says that 81% of seniors experienced relief from depression after being given flowers.