Atlanta attorney gets 15 years for stealing from his firm

ATLANTA (AP) – An Atlanta attorney convicted of stealing $26 million from his law firm has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported 53-year-old Nathan Hardwick IV was also ordered to forfeit nearly $20 million. The U.S. Justice Department also said in a news release that Hardwick must pay restitution and serve six years of supervised release after his prison sentence.

- Advertisement -

Hardwick was a partner with the real estate law firm Morris Hardwick Schneider. Hardwick was convicted in October of wire fraud, conspiracy and making false statements to a federally insured financial institution.

Federal prosecutors say Hardwick used much of the money to fund his gambling habits and to support a lavish lifestyle.

Hardwick had millions wired from the law firm’s accounts over three years ending in August 2014.