The Tic Toc Room reopens, will offer new experience

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – After being closed for a month due to a liquor license issue, The Tic Toc Room is now reopened.

David Fullman and Michael Galloway are managing partners at the Tic Toc Room. Happy about the reopening, the pair shared big news of a restaurant they plan on opening soon.

The idea behind the new place is a “seed to table” dining experience, with produce and proteins served home grown in Macon.

Fullman and Galloway close on a farm Tuesday that they plan to use to stock their new restaurant.